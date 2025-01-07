Strong earthquake jolts Nepal, tremors felt in Bihar

A strong earthquake jolted Kathmandu early morning on Tuesday. The earthquake measuring 7 magnitude on Richter scale was recorded by the National Earthquake Measurement Centre at 6.50 am.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Dinggye, China, according to the centre.





The tremors were strongly felt in Bihar, with people seen outside their homes and apartments.





However, there are no reports of any damage so far due to the earthquake.