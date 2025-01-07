Spot booking for Makaravilakku festival at Sabarimala capped at 5,000 daily





This decision follows the Kerala high court's directive to improve crowd management during festival seasons at the temple, according to a release issued by the state police media cell.





Virtual queue bookings via the Travancore Devaswom Board website have been set at 60,000, 50,000, and 40,000 on January 12, 13, and 14, respectively, it said.





Devotees have also been advised against camping on the hillock, the release noted.





Preparations are underway to prevent overcrowding on January 14, the day of makaravilakku, as devotees customarily begin gathering at parnasalas from January 10 to view the makara jyoti, the release said.





The police will enforce guidelines to regulate cooking and other activities by devotees at the parnasalas, while also taking measures to ensure security at the designated sites prepared for pilgrims to view the jyoti, the release stated.





The SPMC stated that the Thiruvabharnam procession for the makaravilakku festival will depart for Sabarimala at 1 pm on January 12 from the Valiya Koyikkal Temple in Pandalam, following the darshan of devotees and various ceremonies.





The procession will halt at Laha on the night of January 13 and reach Sabarimala by 4 pm on January 14, the release stated.





The police are making necessary arrangements to ensure the safety of pilgrims along the procession routes, it added. -- PTI

The Kerala police on Tuesday said that spot booking for pilgrims during thefestival at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala will be capped at 5,000 persons per day from January 8 to January 15 to avoid overcrowding.