Scars created during poll campaigns may remain forever: CEC Kumar





Kumar, who was addressing a press conference to announce the assembly poll schedule in Delhi, said words and phrases such as "democratic backsliding" and "democratic recessions" were being used around the world, and issued a word of caution to the political parties.





"World over, if you look at democracies, words like 'democratic backsliding', 'democratic recession' are being used. Country after country, you can see what is happening," he said.





The campaign period is becoming so polarised in one country after another that the scars created during that time do not fade even during non-campaign periods, he added.





"Therefore, it is extremely necessary that campaigns are regulated, political parties also become sensitive and responsive, not cross lines which are being crossed the world over," Kumar said.





He also said Indian elections were always cited as an example.





"It is a gold standard."





"Aggression during campaigns sows seeds of impatience and younger generations are weaning away from elections," he added. -- PTI

Polarisation during poll campaigns can leave scars that may last forever, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday and added that political parties should ensure that lines were not crossed.