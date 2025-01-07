RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

More than 300 flights delayed at Delhi airport due to adverse weather conditions

January 07, 2025  22:33
File image
File image
Over 300 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday due to low visibility conditions. 

An official said there were no flight diversions on Tuesday. 

In a post on X at 5.20 pm, DIAL said runway visibility at Delhi airport has improved and all flights are operating normally. Passengers are requested to contact their concerned airline for updated flight information, Delhi International Airport Ltd said. 

According to the official, more than 300 flights were delayed at the airport on account of low visibility conditions. 

DIAL operates the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport, which handles around 1,300 flight movements every day. 

Meanwhile, adverse weather conditions also impacted flight operations at other airports. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Data rules to be tweaked to protect kids: Vaishnaw
LIVE! Data rules to be tweaked to protect kids: Vaishnaw

Govt to set up Pranab Mukherjee memorial
Govt to set up Pranab Mukherjee memorial

The government has decided to set up a memorial for former president Pranab Mukherjee at the 'Rashtriya Smriti' area complex. Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for the decision....

No mismatch even after checking 4.5cr VVPAT slips: CEC
No mismatch even after checking 4.5cr VVPAT slips: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has asserted the integrity of India's electoral process, stating that no discrepancies have been found between the votes counted on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper...

India's GDP to grow 6.4% in 2024-25, slowest in 4 yrs
India's GDP to grow 6.4% in 2024-25, slowest in 4 yrs

India's economic growth rate is estimated to slip to a four-year low of 6.4 per cent in 2024-25, mainly on account of poor showing by the manufacturing and services sector, according to government data released on Tuesday.The gross...

Delhi to vote on Feb 5, results on Feb 8
Delhi to vote on Feb 5, results on Feb 8

The Election Commission of India has announced that the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5, 2023, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. The last date to file nominations is January 17, and the scrutiny of...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances