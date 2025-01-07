Man kills wife, daughter over money for alcohol in Andhra





Gangadhar Reddy (50) allegedly killed his wife, Srilakshmi (40), and their 14-year-old daughter while they were fast asleep in their home at around 3 am, according to the official.





The girl was a class 8 student.





"He (Reddy) was drunk last night and had a tiff with his wife over a money matter. He is highly addicted to drinking and asked his wife and daughter to sleep outside the house with him, but they refused, which led to the murders," the official said.





According to the police, Reddy and Srilakshmi had a quarrel over money for alcohol, which ultimately escalated into a double murder.





Reddy is currently in police custody and will be interrogated, the police said, adding that a murder case has been registered under BNS section 103. -- PTI

A 50-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife and minor daughter to death in the early hours of Tuesday at Teluru Tummalapalli village in Kadapa district over a dispute about money for alcohol, a police official said.