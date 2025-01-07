RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Man kills wife, daughter over money for alcohol in Andhra

January 07, 2025  17:32
image
A 50-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife and minor daughter to death in the early hours of Tuesday at Teluru Tummalapalli village in Kadapa district over a dispute about money for alcohol, a police official said. 

Gangadhar Reddy (50) allegedly killed his wife, Srilakshmi (40), and their 14-year-old daughter while they were fast asleep in their home at around 3 am, according to the official. 

The girl was a class 8 student. 

"He (Reddy) was drunk last night and had a tiff with his wife over a money matter. He is highly addicted to drinking and asked his wife and daughter to sleep outside the house with him, but they refused, which led to the murders," the official said. 

According to the police, Reddy and Srilakshmi had a quarrel over money for alcohol, which ultimately escalated into a double murder. 

Reddy is currently in police custody and will be interrogated, the police said, adding that a murder case has been registered under BNS section 103. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Budget 2025 can't have Delhi-specific schemes: EC
LIVE! Budget 2025 can't have Delhi-specific schemes: EC

HMPV: 2 cases detected in Maha; Centre asks states...
HMPV: 2 cases detected in Maha; Centre asks states...

The Indian government has advised states to intensify surveillance for respiratory illnesses, including influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illnesses (SARI), following the detection of five human metapneumovirus...

Delhi to vote on Feb 5, results on Feb 8
Delhi to vote on Feb 5, results on Feb 8

The Election Commission of India has announced that the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5, 2023, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. The last date to file nominations is January 17, and the scrutiny of...

CEC reacts on EVM, voter roll tampering allegations
CEC reacts on EVM, voter roll tampering allegations

On deletions, Kumar clarified that they are processed only through Form 7 or Form B, following strict guidelines.

95 killed, over 100 hurt as massive quake hits Tibet
95 killed, over 100 hurt as massive quake hits Tibet

The epicentre was located in Tsogo Township of Dingri County, which has a population of approximately 6,900 people within a 20-km radius. There are 27 villages within this area.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances