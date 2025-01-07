Maha makes FASTag mandatory at all toll plazas from April 1





The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved the public works department's proposal that toll collection at toll plazas across the state will be done exclusively through FASTag from April 1.





It also approved amendments to the Public-Private Partnership Policy 2014 to facilitate this change.





FASTag is India's electronic toll collection chip for national highways.





The move is expected to bring efficiency and transparency to toll collection and reduce vehicle congestion at toll plazas.





It will save time and fuel for commuters, a government statement said.





It also stated that vehicles without FASTag or those entering the dedicated lanes without proper tags will have to pay double the toll fee.





At present, tolls are being collected at 13 road projects under the public works department and nine projects managed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.





The decision will apply to these and all future toll projects in the state, the statement said. -- PTI

