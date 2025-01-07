Maha couple ends life days before son's wedding





Jayesh Rasiklal Shah (58) and Raksha Jayesh Shah (55) died early Monday morning, a few days before their younger son's wedding, said an official.





The couple lived their two sons and the elder son's wife.





After a dinner with relatives on Sunday evening, Jayesh and Raksha apparently consumed some poisonous substance.





While the elder son and his wife were out of town, the younger son, when he returned, found them in unconscious state, the official said.





The couple were rushed to hospital where they were declared dead around 2 am on Monday.





No suicide note has been found and Sarkarwada police are conducting further probe, the official said. -- PTI

