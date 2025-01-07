RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Locomotive hits iron piece kept across railway track in Maha; probe launched

January 07, 2025  16:33
File image
A locomotive hit a one-foot-long iron piece kept across a railway track between Atgaon and Thansit stations in Thane district of Maharashtra by unidentified persons, prompting the Government Railway Police to launch a probe, an official said on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred around 3.30 am on Monday on the Central Railway line, he said. 

"An overhead wire engine was proceeding towards Kasara station when it hit a one-foot-long iron piece kept across a railway track. It is yet to be ascertained if it was a mischief or a sabotage attempt," the GRP official said. 

This would have resulted in a major mishap in terms of damage to trains and endangered the lives of people, he added. 

Based on a complaint lodged by a constable, the police have registered a case against an unidentified person under section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Indian Railways Act, the police said. -- PTI
