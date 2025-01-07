Locomotive hits iron piece kept across railway track in Maha; probe launched





The incident occurred around 3.30 am on Monday on the Central Railway line, he said.





"An overhead wire engine was proceeding towards Kasara station when it hit a one-foot-long iron piece kept across a railway track. It is yet to be ascertained if it was a mischief or a sabotage attempt," the GRP official said.





This would have resulted in a major mishap in terms of damage to trains and endangered the lives of people, he added.





Based on a complaint lodged by a constable, the police have registered a case against an unidentified person under section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Indian Railways Act, the police said. -- PTI

