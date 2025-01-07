RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


K'taka moves SC against bail to actor Darshan in murder case

January 07, 2025  18:18
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa/File image
The Karnataka government has moved the Supreme Court against the high court's decision granting bail to Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and five others in the Renukaswamy murder case. 

The Karnataka high court on December 13, 2024, granted bail to the actor Darshan and others. 

Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, for allegedly killing his fan Renukaswamy on June 8 the same year after he reportedly sent obscene messages to Gowda. 

Before the grant of bail, the actor was lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru but when a photograph of him relaxing with some other jail inmates went viral, he was transferred to Ballari Central Jail. 

The state moved the top court against the grant of bail on January 6. 

The mortal remains of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, an autorickshaw driver, were discovered on June 9, 2024. 

He allegedly succumbed to injuries after being attacked on the orders of Darshan, who reportedly urged his fans to accost and kidnap Renukaswamy for posting derogatory comments about Gowda on social media. -- PTI
