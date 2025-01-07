India will soon set new record of 1 billion-plus voters: CEC

India will soon create a new record of one billion-plus voters, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Kumar said 2024 was the year of elections globally when two-third of the world's population in democracies voted in different polls.





"We also had elections in eight states and UTs. There was a good atmosphere, new records were set in the Lok Sabha elections in terms of voting percentage, people's participation, women's participation...," the chief election commissioner (CEC) said.





"Electoral rolls were released yesterday. We are crossing 99 crore voters... We are going to be a nation of one billion voters very soon, which will be another record in voting," Kumar said.





"After the declaration of SSR (special summary revision) by Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Punjab, which will be declaring SSR results today, we will be crossing 99 crore voters for the first time," the CEC said, adding, "Number of women voters is also going to be around 48 crore." -- PTI