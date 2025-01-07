RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


HMPV: Centre asks states to step up surveillance

January 07, 2025  12:13
The Centre has advised states to step up surveillance for respiratory illnesses including ILI and SARI, and spread awareness about the prevention of transmission of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) after five cases were detected in India.
 
Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Monday chaired a virtual meeting with states and union territories to take stock of respiratory illnesses and HMPV cases in the country and public health measures for their management, a health ministry statement said.

The meeting was attended by Health Research Department Secretary Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General of Health Services Dr Atul Goel, experts from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, (IDSP), Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute of Virology (NIV) and State Surveillance Units of IDSP, a health ministry statement said.

The meeting was held amid reports of a surge in HMPV cases in China and on a day when five cases of HMPV were confirmed in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

HMPV is a globally recognised respiratory virus. It is a viral pathogen that causes respiratory infections in people of all age groups.

During the meeting, it was reiterated that the data from IDSP does not indicate any unusual rise in influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illnesses (SARI) cases anywhere in the country, the statement said.

This is also corroborated by the ICMR sentinel surveillance data, it said.
Union health secretary Srivastava emphasised that there is no cause of concern for the public as HMPV has been present globally since 2001, the statement said.

She advised states to strengthen and review the ILI/SARI surveillance. -- PTI
