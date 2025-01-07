Has Bangladesh taken over Indian land? BSF says...





In a statement, the BSF South Bengal Frontier said the reports that appeared in a section of the Bangladeshi press lacked "truth and merit".





"The area in question is on the Indian side, in Ranghat village of Bagda block, North 24 Parganas district. The International Boundary runs along the Kodaliya River, which is well-demarcated by reference pillars on both sides. The status of the IB and the duty pattern of the BSF have remained unchanged for decades," the statement said.





It also refuted claims that BGB personnel had started 24-hour patrolling the area using motorised boats and ATVs since December 19.





"These reports are nothing but concocted stories. The BSF and BGB continue to perform their duties on their respective sides of the river, which serves as the IB," he said.





The BSF said the area is unfenced and prone to smuggling and infiltration by Bangladeshi nationals.





Strict measures have been taken to curb such activities, bringing infiltration attempts in the region down to negligible levels, it said. -- PTI

