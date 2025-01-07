Govt announces memorial for Pranab Mukherjee





Mukherjee died on August 31, 2020.





Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of the former president, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and thanked him for honouring her father.





"The competent authority has approved the earmarking of a designated site within the 'Rashtriya Smriti' complex (a part of the Rajghat precinct) for erecting a Samadhi of Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India," the government said in a letter to Sharmistha Mukherjee informing her of the decision.





After receiving the letter, Sharmistha Mukherjee sought an appointment with the prime minister to thank him for the honour. Mukherjee said that she was happy that the government had recognised the contribution of her late father and former president towards the nation. -- PTI

The government has decided to set up a memorial for former president Pranab Mukherjee at the 'Rashtriya Smriti' area complex.