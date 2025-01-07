RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Fire breaks out in Gujarat's Porbandar forest

January 07, 2025  22:38
File image
A fire broke out in a forest in Ratnapur village of Porbandar on Tuesday evening, a senior official said.  

Three fire tenders from Porbandar municipality reached the fire site. 

Additionally, the Indian Navy also provided two fire tenders to douse the blaze, deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate SA Jadav said.  

"We received information about the fire in Ratanpar village of Porbandar. When local administration came to know about it, 3 fire tenders of Porbandar Municipality were made available here. Firefighting operations are going on for the last 2 hours. Indian Navy has also sent 2 fire tenders here," Jadav said. -- ANI                        
