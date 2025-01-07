RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Fire breaks out in 11th floor flat of Andheri highrise, no report of injuries

January 07, 2025  00:41
File image
A major fire broke out in an 11th floor flat of a 13-storey residential building in Andheri West in Mumbai on Monday, though there was no report of anyone getting injured, officials said. 

The blaze erupted in Sky Pan building in Oberoi Complex at 10pm, they added. 

"There is no report of injuries to anyone. Four fire tenders and other equipment of the Mumbai Fire Brigade have been deployed. Firefighters are at the spot along with police, 108 ambulance service, power and utilities staff. The operation to douse the fire is underway," an official said. -- PTI
