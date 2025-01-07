RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

ED issues fresh summons to KTR for Jan 16

January 07, 2025  16:01
image
The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh summons to BRS leader K T Rama Rao for questioning in a money laundering case on January 16 after he did not depose on Tuesday, official sources said.
 
The probe by the federal agency is linked to alleged payment irregularities during the Formula-E race held in Hyderabad in February 2023.

Sources said 48-year-old Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, was asked to depose on January 7. However, he sought two weeks to depose and hence, he was given a fresh date to appear on January 16.

The federal agency had filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) or FIR recently under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act taking cognisance of a Telangana Police Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) complaint.

 In a setback to the BRS working president, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday refused to quash the ACB FIR against him in connection with the Formula E race issue, removing the protection against the arrest given to him.

Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat and former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) chief engineer  B L N Reddy have been issued fresh summons for January 9 and January 8 respectively, the sources said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Budget 2025 can't have Delhi-specific schemes: EC
LIVE! Budget 2025 can't have Delhi-specific schemes: EC

HMPV: 2 cases detected in Maha; Centre asks states...
HMPV: 2 cases detected in Maha; Centre asks states...

The Indian government has advised states to intensify surveillance for respiratory illnesses, including influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illnesses (SARI), following the detection of five human metapneumovirus...

Delhi to vote on Feb 5, results on Feb 8
Delhi to vote on Feb 5, results on Feb 8

The Election Commission of India has announced that the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5, 2023, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. The last date to file nominations is January 17, and the scrutiny of...

CEC reacts on EVM, voter roll tampering allegations
CEC reacts on EVM, voter roll tampering allegations

On deletions, Kumar clarified that they are processed only through Form 7 or Form B, following strict guidelines.

95 killed, over 100 hurt as massive quake hits Tibet
95 killed, over 100 hurt as massive quake hits Tibet

The epicentre was located in Tsogo Township of Dingri County, which has a population of approximately 6,900 people within a 20-km radius. There are 27 villages within this area.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances