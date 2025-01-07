RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Drugs worth over Rs 11 crore seized in Assam

January 07, 2025  20:52
File image
File image
Drugs worth over Rs 11 crore have been seized in three separate operations from Assam's Cachar and Karbi Anglong districts, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

The police seized 1.17 kg of suspected heroin worth Rs 5.1 crore from Dighar Fulertol area in Cachar district late on Monday. 

In another operation, they recovered 73.97 kg of ganja worth Rs 38 lakh from Dhanehari.

The officers intercepted a bus coming from a neighbouring state at Dillai Tiniali and seized another 1.22 kg of suspected heroin worth Rs 6 crore in Karbi Anglong district, Sarma said.

"Drugs haul worth over Rs 11 crore. In three separate anti-narcotics operations carried out by units of @assampolice.... Good job! #AssamAgainstDrugs," the chief minister posted on X.

He, however, did not mention whether any arrests were made in connection with the operation. -- PTI
