RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Data rules to be tweaked to protect kids: Vaishnaw

January 07, 2025  22:09
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw/File imaage
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw/File imaage
The Digital Personal Data Protection Rules will be refined further to connect children with technology while saving them from harms in the digital space, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday. 

While speaking to reporters, the minister said the rules will evolve based on the learning from their implementation. 

"We will refine it (DPDP Rules) further to take the power of technology to children while saving them from many harm," Vaishnaw said. 

The government issued draft DPDP Rules 2025 on January 3 and these are open for public consultation till February 18, 2024. 

According to the draft rules, digital platforms can process data of a child only after taking consent from verifiable guardian or parents. 

The verification can be done using voluntarily provided details of identity and age, or through a virtual token issued by an entity entrusted by law or by the Centre or state governments to maintain details of a person. 

Vaishnaw said the token system has been successful in various cases such as verification in case of Aadhaar-based transactions. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt announces memorial for Pranab Mukherjee
LIVE! Govt announces memorial for Pranab Mukherjee

India's GDP to grow 6.4% in 2024-25, slowest in 4 yrs
India's GDP to grow 6.4% in 2024-25, slowest in 4 yrs

India's economic growth rate is estimated to slip to a four-year low of 6.4 per cent in 2024-25, mainly on account of poor showing by the manufacturing and services sector, according to government data released on Tuesday.The gross...

HMPV: 2 cases detected in Maha; Centre asks states...
HMPV: 2 cases detected in Maha; Centre asks states...

The Indian government has advised states to intensify surveillance for respiratory illnesses, including influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illnesses (SARI), following the detection of five human metapneumovirus...

13-year-old girl becomes sadhvi at Kumbh Mela
13-year-old girl becomes sadhvi at Kumbh Mela

A 13-year-old girl from Agra, who dreamt of becoming an IAS officer, has renounced worldly life and become a Sadhvi at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The girl, Rakhi, was influenced by the teachings of Mahant Kaushal Giri Maharaj of...

126 killed, about 200 hurt as massive quake hits Tibet
126 killed, about 200 hurt as massive quake hits Tibet

The epicentre was located in Tsogo Township of Dingri County, which has a population of approximately 6,900 people within a 20-km radius. There are 27 villages within this area.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances