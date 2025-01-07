Data rules to be tweaked to protect kids: Vaishnaw





"We will refine it (DPDP Rules) further to take the power of technology to children while saving them from many harm," Vaishnaw said.





The government issued draft DPDP Rules 2025 on January 3 and these are open for public consultation till February 18, 2024.





According to the draft rules, digital platforms can process data of a child only after taking consent from verifiable guardian or parents.





The verification can be done using voluntarily provided details of identity and age, or through a virtual token issued by an entity entrusted by law or by the Centre or state governments to maintain details of a person.





Vaishnaw said the token system has been successful in various cases such as verification in case of Aadhaar-based transactions. -- PTI

While speaking to reporters, the minister said the rules will evolve based on the learning from their implementation.