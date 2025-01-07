Courts ruled on 42 occasions: CEC on EVM row

Courts have ruled on 42 occasions that EVMs are not hackable and allegations of tampering are totally baseless, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday, rejecting claims by opposition parties about the voting machines being compromised.

Announcing the schedule of the Delhi Assembly polls, the CEC advised the public against "jhooth ke gubbare" (spreading lies).





"EVMs are commissioned only seven to eight days before polling day and candidates are kept informed through their agents at every step. Courts have ruled on 42 occasions that EVMs are not hackable... allegations of tampering with the machines are totally baseless," Kumar said addressing a press conference.





The CEC reiterated that it is impossible to change voter turnout data and a misconceived narrative is being spread about an increase in voting after 5 pm.





"Disclosure is our main pillar, detailed guidelines and datasets are available on our website," he said. -- PTI