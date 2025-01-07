RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


China shuts down Mt Everest scenic area after quake

January 07, 2025  14:06
China has closed for tourists the scenic areas of its side of Mt Everest, also known as Mount Qomolangma, following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Dingri County in the Tibet Autonomous Region on Tuesday.
   
Dingri is home to the base camp of the world's highest peak. 
 
According to local authorities, the staff and tourists were in safe condition after the quake, which hit the region at 9:05 am Tuesday (Beijing Time).
 
Fifty-three people were killed and 62 injured in the earthquake, according to the regional disaster relief headquarters.
 
The hotel buildings and surrounding areas in the scenic area have remained intact, state-run Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Dingri Culture and Tourism Bureau.
 
However, the Qomolangma Station for Atmospheric and Environmental Research of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, located in Dingri, is experiencing a power outage. Despite this, the facilities have remained in good condition.
 
Located at the China-Nepal border, Mount Qomolangma reaches an altitude of more than 8,840 metres, with its northern section located in Tibet referred to as Xizang by China.
 
The weather forecast showed that Dingri's temperature ranged from minus 18 degrees Celsius to zero.
 
The Chinese side of Mount Qomolangma received 13,764 overseas tourists in 2024, more than twice the number recorded in 2023, Xinhua reported
 
The majority of tourists were from countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Germany and France, according to the County Bureau of Culture and Tourism. -- PTI
