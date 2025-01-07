RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


BSE Sensex top gainers today

January 07, 2025  19:11
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Tuesday after sliding for the past two sessions, driven by intense buying in blue-chip stocks like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and L&T amid a firm trend in global markets. 

However, a decline in IT stocks ahead of the earnings season and depreciating rupee against the greenback restricted the market rally, traders said. 

In a range-bound trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 234.12 points or 0.30 percent to settle at 78,199.11. 

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro and Adani Ports were among the biggest gainers.
TOP STORIES

India's GDP to grow 6.4% in 2024-25, slowest in 4 yrs
India's economic growth rate is estimated to slip to a four-year low of 6.4 per cent in 2024-25, mainly on account of poor showing by the manufacturing and services sector, according to government data released on Tuesday.The gross...

LIVE! ED raids Bengaluru civic offices in PMLA case probe
95 killed, over 100 hurt as massive quake hits Tibet
The epicentre was located in Tsogo Township of Dingri County, which has a population of approximately 6,900 people within a 20-km radius. There are 27 villages within this area.

Mt Everest scenic area shut after Tibet earthquake
According to local authorities, the staff and tourists were in safe condition after the quake, which hit the region at 9:05 am Tuesday (Beijing Time).

Month after stampede, Allu Arjun visits injured boy
Telugu actor Allu Arjun visited the boy who was seriously injured in a stampede at the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2'. The actor is an accused in the case filed after a woman died and her son was injured in the incident. Allu Arjun was...

