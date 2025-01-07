BSE Sensex top gainers today

BSE Sensex top gainers todayJanuary 07, 2025 19:11
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Tuesday after sliding for the past two sessions, driven by intense buying in blue-chip stocks like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and L&T amid a firm trend in global markets.
However, a decline in IT stocks ahead of the earnings season and depreciating rupee against the greenback restricted the market rally, traders said.
In a range-bound trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 234.12 points or 0.30 percent to settle at 78,199.11.
From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro and Adani Ports were among the biggest gainers.