BJP rejects Bidhuri's remarks on Priyanka, Atishi

January 07, 2025  00:22
BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri/File image
BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri/File image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday disapproved of its senior leader and Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri's controversial remarks on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, saying gender or family related comments need to be avoided by politicians. 

Bidhuri on Sunday drew flak for his remarks that he will make roads in Kalkaji which will be like "Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks" and targeting Atishi over dropping her surname. 

Even as Bidhuri expressed regret following uproar over his remark against Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress lashed out at him alleging his statement reflected anti-women sentiment of the BJP. 

The AAP has also attacked Bidhuri and the BJP over his remark on Sunday in which he said Atishi replaced her surname "Marlena" with "Singh" and went on to add she "changed her father". 

On Monday, Delhi BJP media department head Praveen Shankar Kapoor in a statement said that political leaders should refrain from making "personal gender related or family related comments" against others. 

He, however, added "Atishi Marlena" while seeking apology from former MP Bidhuri should herself ponder on the issue. 

"As an individual or elder, we all respect Atishi Marlena's father but as Marlena is a Chief Minister, the people of Delhi want her to once for all come forward and condemn her father for supporting Afzal Guru or justify her parents' act," Kapoor said in the statement. -- PTI
