RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Biden is making transition 'difficult', claims Trump

January 07, 2025  12:03
image
United States President-elect Donald Trump has accused Joe Biden of making the presidential transition difficult, citing recent executive orders on climate and other official acts being taken by him in his last weeks as president.

Trump, 78, is slated to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20. He replaces Biden as the new occupant of the White House, the official residence of the US President.

"Biden is doing everything possible to make the TRANSITION as difficult as possible, from Lawfare such as has never been seen before, to costly and ridiculous Executive Orders on the Green New Scam and other money wasting Hoaxes," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Fear not, these "Orders" will all be terminated shortly, and we will become a Nation of Common Sense and Strength. MAGA!!!" said the president-elect.

Trump issued the statement shortly before Congress certified his victory in the Electoral College -- and after Biden, 82, banned drilling for oil and natural gas off most of America's coastline, with the total area covered by the order greater than the land of Alaska and Texas combined.
 
Biden announced earlier Monday he would block new drilling off the entire East Coast, as well as California, Oregon and Washington state, and block some drilling off Alaska's coast in portions of the Northern Bering Sea and in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Biden made the move just two weeks before Trump, who has promised to promote domestic energy production, is sworn in.

Trump vowed to undo Biden's recent executive orders, though it's unclear if he would be able to reverse the decision to block oil drilling, considering he was blocked in 2019 when he tried to reinstate drilling in areas blocked off by former President Barack Obama.

Despite Trump's assertion that Biden's White House has not been helpful during the transition, his incoming chief of staff Susie Wiles has said otherwise. She told in an interview published Monday the White House has been helpful during the transition process. 

"White House chief of staff Jeff Zients has been very helpful. He has made great suggestions, helped make sure we stay on time with required functions, helped us navigate the labyrinth that is the Executive Office of the President, and been very professional," she said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

53 dead, 62 injured as massive quake strikes Tibet
53 dead, 62 injured as massive quake strikes Tibet

Meanwhile, in Nepal's Kathmandu, the strong earthquake forced people to run out of their houses. It was felt in Kavrepalanchwok, Sindhupalanchok Dhading and Solukhumbu districts as well.

LIVE! HMPV: Centre asks states to step up surveillance
LIVE! HMPV: Centre asks states to step up surveillance

Month after stampede, Allu Arjun visits injured boy
Month after stampede, Allu Arjun visits injured boy

Telugu actor Allu Arjun visited the boy who was seriously injured in a stampede at the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2'. The actor is an accused in the case filed after a woman died and her son was injured in the incident. Allu Arjun was...

US cop who struck and killed Indian student fired
US cop who struck and killed Indian student fired

The development comes months after another Seattle police officer Daniel Auderer was fired following his insensitive comments and laughter after Kandula's death.

Blue Economy Needs Strong Navy Protection
Blue Economy Needs Strong Navy Protection

Naval assets take years to build, and therefore, not only is futuristic force planning essential, but indigenous projects must also be put into the pipeline, technologies developed and contracts for assets signed regularly so that the...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances