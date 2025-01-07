RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Army engaged in rescuing workers trapped in Assam coal mine

January 07, 2025  11:46
Army personnel have been engaged to rescue the nine labourers trapped inside a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district, officials said on Tuesday.

A relief task force with specialists such as divers and sappers, equipped with essential tools, reached the site in Umrangso to rescue the miners, a defence spokesperson said. 

'Engineers task force with equipment, divers and medical teams from the Indian army and the Assam Rifles have joined the rescue efforts', he said.
All efforts are underway in close coordination with the civil administration to rescue the trapped people, another official said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the army for extending their help in the rescue operations.

'Much gratitude for this quick response. We are deploying all possible efforts to ensure the safe return of our miners', the chief minister posted on 'X'.

NDRF and SDRF personnel are also at the site to rescue the miners trapped inside the coal mine.

Two water pumping machines were also put into use to flush out the water, an official said.

Since Monday, nine labourers have been trapped inside the mine at the Assam Coal Quarry, situated in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso after a sudden gush of water flooded the site.
