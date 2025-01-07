Actress accuses prominent jeweller of 'sexual' harassment





Rose posted the allegation on one of her social media handles.





Chemmanur rejected Rose's allegations, claiming there was nothing objectionable in what he had said.





The Ernakulam Central police said further procedures are underway in Rose's complaint, and they will soon register a case against the businessman under BNS Section 75 (sexual harassment).





"I have filed a complaint with the Ernakulam Central Police Station against your (Chemmanur) continuous derogatory remarks about me. I will take the same action against your supporters who share the same mentality. You can continue to rely on your wealth, but I have faith in the Indian legal system," she said in her Facebook post.





She also warned others with a "similar mindset" to his of strict legal action.





In the Facebook post, Rose further told the businessman to continue believing in his money power.





Rejecting the actress's charges, Chemmanur said there were no such issues between them as raised by her. He claimed that he didn't use any derogatory terms, as alleged by her, and he always interacted with her in a friendly manner.





"She attended two of my inauguration events. We danced... I used to tell jokes. She seemed to have no issue with those things. And now she lodged a complaint against me after months," the businessman said.





He said he did not think that she had any personal grudge against him.





The jeweller further claimed that he behaves decently with women and said he discussed the matter with his lawyers, who said there was nothing objectionable in what he had said.

