RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Actor Ajith escapes unhurt in Dubai racing car crash

January 07, 2025  20:28
Tamil superstar Ajith/File image
Tamil superstar Ajith/File image
Tamil superstar Ajith escaped unhurt after he crashed his car during a practice session for the upcoming Dubai 24 hours race. 

The 53-year-old actor owns racing team Ajith Kumar Racing and is participating in the racing event along with teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod. 

The official Instagram page of the Ajith Kumar Racing shared a video of the crash. 

In the short clip, Ajith's car is seen crashing into the barriers at a high-speed. 

In the next shot, the actor is seen getting out of the vehicle, seemingly without any injury. 

"Ajith Kumar's massive crash in practise, but he walks away unscathed. Another day in the office ' that's racing!" read the caption. The actor will be next seen in "Vidaamuyarchi", which will be released in theatres later this month. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's GDP to grow 6.4% in 2024-25, slowest in 4 yrs
India's GDP to grow 6.4% in 2024-25, slowest in 4 yrs

India's economic growth rate is estimated to slip to a four-year low of 6.4 per cent in 2024-25, mainly on account of poor showing by the manufacturing and services sector, according to government data released on Tuesday.The gross...

LIVE! Actor Ajith escapes unhurt in Dubai racing car crash
LIVE! Actor Ajith escapes unhurt in Dubai racing car crash

126 killed, about 200 hurt as massive quake hits Tibet
126 killed, about 200 hurt as massive quake hits Tibet

The epicentre was located in Tsogo Township of Dingri County, which has a population of approximately 6,900 people within a 20-km radius. There are 27 villages within this area.

Mt Everest scenic area shut after Tibet earthquake
Mt Everest scenic area shut after Tibet earthquake

According to local authorities, the staff and tourists were in safe condition after the quake, which hit the region at 9:05 am Tuesday (Beijing Time).

Month after stampede, Allu Arjun visits injured boy
Month after stampede, Allu Arjun visits injured boy

Telugu actor Allu Arjun visited the boy who was seriously injured in a stampede at the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2'. The actor is an accused in the case filed after a woman died and her son was injured in the incident. Allu Arjun was...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances