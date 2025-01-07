Actor Ajith escapes unhurt in Dubai racing car crash





The 53-year-old actor owns racing team Ajith Kumar Racing and is participating in the racing event along with teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod.





The official Instagram page of the Ajith Kumar Racing shared a video of the crash.





In the short clip, Ajith's car is seen crashing into the barriers at a high-speed.





In the next shot, the actor is seen getting out of the vehicle, seemingly without any injury.





"Ajith Kumar's massive crash in practise, but he walks away unscathed. Another day in the office ' that's racing!" read the caption. The actor will be next seen in "Vidaamuyarchi", which will be released in theatres later this month. -- PTI

