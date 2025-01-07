RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


32 dead, 38 hurt in 6.8-magnitude quake in Tibet

January 07, 2025  10:36
image
A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck and jolted the city of Xigaze in Tibet Autonomous Region in China on Tuesday, killing at least 32 people and injuring 38, state media reported.

The quake jolted Dingri County in the city of Xigaze in Tibet Autonomous Region in China at 9:05 am Tuesday (Beijing Time), according to regional disaster relief headquarters.

Thirty-two people were killed and 38 injured during the 6.8-magnitude earthquake, state-run Xinhua reported.

The epicentre was monitored at 28.5 degrees north latitude and 87.45 degrees east longitude.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, according to a report issued by the China Earthquake Networks Centre, state-run Xinhua reported. -- PTI 
