RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

2 suspected HMPV cases found in Nagpur; patients in good health

January 07, 2025  16:10
image
Two suspected cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) were detected in Maharashtra's Nagpur, and both patients were in good health while their samples have been collected, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The patients were sent home after treatment, and their samples have been sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and National Institute of Virology in Pune, the official said.

Talking to reporters, District Collector Vipin Itankar said, "The media reports about HMPV patients in Nagpur are wrong. Two children aged seven and 14 were treated in the outpatient department of a private hospital, and their samples were tested and marked as suspected."

The samples have now been sent to AIIMS Nagpur and NIV Pune, he said, adding that the children were in good health.

Itankar said there were no HMPV patients in Nagpur, and there was no need to panic.

HMPV is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months. The virus infection is usually mild and self-limiting, and most patients recover on their own.

Five cases of HMPV were confirmed in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Budget 2025 can't have Delhi-specific schemes: EC
LIVE! Budget 2025 can't have Delhi-specific schemes: EC

HMPV: 2 cases detected in Maha; Centre asks states...
HMPV: 2 cases detected in Maha; Centre asks states...

The Indian government has advised states to intensify surveillance for respiratory illnesses, including influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illnesses (SARI), following the detection of five human metapneumovirus...

Delhi to vote on Feb 5, results on Feb 8
Delhi to vote on Feb 5, results on Feb 8

The Election Commission of India has announced that the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5, 2023, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. The last date to file nominations is January 17, and the scrutiny of...

CEC reacts on EVM, voter roll tampering allegations
CEC reacts on EVM, voter roll tampering allegations

On deletions, Kumar clarified that they are processed only through Form 7 or Form B, following strict guidelines.

95 killed, over 100 hurt as massive quake hits Tibet
95 killed, over 100 hurt as massive quake hits Tibet

The epicentre was located in Tsogo Township of Dingri County, which has a population of approximately 6,900 people within a 20-km radius. There are 27 villages within this area.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances