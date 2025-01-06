Two SUVs found with same number plates near iconic Taj hotel in Mumbai





Both cars were taken to Colaba police station along with their drivers for a probe, an official said.





"The incident came to light at around 12.30 pm when someone observed that two SUVs were parked close to each other outside the hotel after which traffic police was informed. A probe is underway on how two cars had the same number plates and which one these was forged," he said.





The statements of the drivers are being recorded and further action will follow based on the details they give, the official said. -- PTI

