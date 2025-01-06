RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Two children test positive for HMPV in Chennai

January 06, 2025  19:39
image
Two children have tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus and are currently undergoing treatment, a health official said on Monday. 

These two are the first cases to be reported from the city from two hospitals. 

Further details are awaited. 

Meanwhile, officials of the state health department held a meeting to discuss the measures to be taken to screen for HMPV and the precautions to be put in place to contain its spread. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Table Space founder Amit Banerji dies at 45
LIVE! Table Space founder Amit Banerji dies at 45

C'garh: 8 jawans dead as Maoists blow up their vehicle
C'garh: 8 jawans dead as Maoists blow up their vehicle

Eight District Reserve Guards (DRG) jawans and a civilian driver were killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district when Naxals detonated an improvised explosive device targeting their vehicle. The incident occurred near Ambeli village while...

HMPV in India: 2 babies diagnosed in K'taka, 1 in Guj
HMPV in India: 2 babies diagnosed in K'taka, 1 in Guj

It is important to note that neither of the patients have any history of international travel, the ministry underlined.

No impact on India from dam, claims China
No impact on India from dam, claims China

China has reiterated its plan to build the world's largest dam over the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, near the Indian border. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has assured that the project, estimated to cost around USD 137 billion, will not...

Delhi poll: Cong promises Rs 2,500 to women
Delhi poll: Cong promises Rs 2,500 to women

The scheme would be rolled out on the lines of the model adopted by the Congress government in Karnataka.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances