Two children test positive for HMPV in Chennai

Two children test positive for HMPV in ChennaiJanuary 06, 2025 19:39
Two children have tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus and are currently undergoing treatment, a health official said on Monday.
These two are the first cases to be reported from the city from two hospitals.
Further details are awaited.
Meanwhile, officials of the state health department held a meeting to discuss the measures to be taken to screen for HMPV and the precautions to be put in place to contain its spread. -- PTI