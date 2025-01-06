RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


TN guv walks out of assembly over National Anthem

January 06, 2025  10:40
image
High Drama was seen on Day 1 of the Tamil Nadu assembly session as governor R N Ravi did not deliver his customary address, citing a serious issue concerning the National Anthem.
 
 According to a statement from the office of Raj Bhawan, upon the Governor's arrival at the assembly, only "Tamil Tai Vazhdu," the state anthem, was sung instead of the National Anthem, which is traditionally played during such occasions.
 
 "The Constitution of Bharat and the National Anthem were once again insulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today. Respecting the National Anthem is among the first Fundamental Duty as enshrined in our Constitution. It is sung in all the state legislatures at the beginning and the end of Governor's address," the statement reads. 

"Today on arrival of Governor to the House only Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was sung. Governor respectfully reminded the House of its Constitutional Duty and fervently appealed to the Hon'ble Chief Minister who is the Leader of the House and the Hon'ble Speaker for singing the National Anthem. However, they cussedly refused. It is a matter of grave concern. Not to be a party to such brazen disrespect to the Constitution and the National Anthem, Governor in deep anguish left the House," it added.

 The Conngress and the DMK protests against the act even as the assembly speaker continued to read out the translated version of the governor's adress. 
