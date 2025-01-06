TN guv leaving House without reading address 'childish': Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin lashed out at State Governor RN Ravi for leaving the assembly without delivering his customary address on Monday, calling it childish, and charged the latter with continuously insulting the people of the state.





Why was Ravi sticking to his gubernatorial post "when he does not have a heart to discharge his Constitutional duties," Stalin asked.





Responding to Ravi walking out of the House and refraining from delivering his address to the MLAs on the first day of this year's Assembly session, Stalin said the Governor had skipped some portions and added some in his address in the previous years.





"This year, Governor Ravi has left the House by not reading out the address, it is childish," he said in a post on 'X.'





A Governor reading out the government's address in Assembly was the democratic tradition but Ravi has the practice of violating this norm, Stalin charged. -- PTI