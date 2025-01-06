RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

TN guv leaving House without reading address 'childish': Stalin

January 06, 2025  15:25
image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin lashed out at State Governor RN Ravi for leaving the assembly without delivering his customary address on Monday, calling it childish, and charged the latter with continuously insulting the people of the state.

Why was Ravi sticking to his gubernatorial post "when he does not have a heart to discharge his Constitutional duties," Stalin asked.

Responding to Ravi walking out of the House and refraining from delivering his address to the MLAs on the first day of this year's Assembly session, Stalin said the Governor had skipped some portions and added some in his address in the previous years.

"This year, Governor Ravi has left the House by not reading out the address, it is childish," he said in a post on 'X.'

A Governor reading out the government's address in Assembly was the democratic tradition but Ravi has the practice of violating this norm, Stalin charged. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

C'garh: 8 jawans dead as Naxals blow up their vehicle
C'garh: 8 jawans dead as Naxals blow up their vehicle

Eight District Reserve Guards (DRG) jawans and a civilian driver were killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district when Naxals detonated an improvised explosive device targeting their vehicle. The incident occurred near Ambeli village while...

LIVE! Techie, family of 3 found dead in Bengaluru
LIVE! Techie, family of 3 found dead in Bengaluru

Atishi in tears over BJP leader's remarks on her
Atishi in tears over BJP leader's remarks on her

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was reduced to tears at a press conference on Monday, reacting to controversial remarks made by BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri regarding her surname. Bidhuri, the BJP candidate for Kalkaji, claimed Atishi changed...

Any attack on...: India slams Pak airstrikes on Af
Any attack on...: India slams Pak airstrikes on Af

India on Monday "unequivocally" condemned Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan and said it is Islamabad's old practice to blame its neighbours for its internal failures. Pakistan carried out airstrikes in certain areas in Afghanistan in...

2 babies detected with HMPV virus in Bengaluru
2 babies detected with HMPV virus in Bengaluru

It is important to note that neither of the patients have any history of international travel, the ministry underlined.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances