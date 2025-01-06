RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Tigress found dead in Bhandara district, electrocution suspected; one held

January 06, 2025  22:38
File image
File image
A tigress was found dead in a forest in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Monday, following which one person was detained for questioning, an official said. 

The carcass of the 3-year-old tigress was found in compartment number 74 in Jhanjhariya in Tumsar forest range, he added.   

"There are burn marks on the body. It suggests the culprit may have tried to burn it. The organs are intact," deputy conservator of forest Rahul Gavai said. 

Another official said the tigress may have been electrocuted, adding that one person had been detained for questioning. 

The Tumsar police and forest department officials are probing the case, he said. 

"The carcass has been sent for post mortem and we are awaiting the report. This is the second tiger deaths in the past few days in Tumsar. On December 30, a sub adult was found dead near Deonara-Kurmuda village," the official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Canadian PM Trudeau steps down, hunt on for new leader
Canadian PM Trudeau steps down, hunt on for new leader

Trudeau said that he had spoken to the Liberal Party President to start looking for a new prime ministerial candidate.

LIVE! Investors on edge as fin firm shuts Mumbai offices
LIVE! Investors on edge as fin firm shuts Mumbai offices

India's HMPV cases rise to 5; govt says don't panic
India's HMPV cases rise to 5; govt says don't panic

It is important to note that neither of the patients have any history of international travel, the ministry underlined.

Nimisha's death order not ratified by Yemeni president
Nimisha's death order not ratified by Yemeni president

The capital punishment handed to Indian nurse Nimisha Priya by a Yemeni court has not been ratified by President Rashad al-Alimi, the West Asian nation's embassy said on Monday.

IIM-B student dies after falling off hostel building
IIM-B student dies after falling off hostel building

The death of a student at the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru (IIM-B), has sparked an online debate on caste-based discrimination. While the police investigation points to an accidental fall, several posts on 'X' speculate the...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances