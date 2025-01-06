RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Three killed, 4 hurt as two groups clash over water supply in Maha village

January 06, 2025  17:59
File image
Three persons were killed and four injured after two groups clashed over water supply from a well in a village in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, the police said on Monday. 

The incident took place late on Sunday night at Bavi village in Vashi tehsil under the jurisdiction of Yermala police station, an official said. 

He said the people involved were distant relatives, and there was a dispute between them over water supply from a well for their field. 

A scuffle broke out between the two groups following a heated argument, and three persons died, the official said. 

He said the deceased have been identified as Appa Kale, Sunil Kale, and Vaijanath Kale. 

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where one of them is in critical condition. 

The Dharashiv police have detained 10 persons, and further probe was underway, the official said. -- PTI
