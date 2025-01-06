RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Table Space founder Amit Banerji dies at 45

January 06, 2025  18:54
Table Space founder Amit Banerji/Image courtesy X
Amit Banerji, founder of Table Space -- a managed flexible workspace provider -- has died on Monday. 

Banerji, who founded Table Space in 2017, was about 45 years old. 

In a statement, Bengaluru-based Table Space informed about his death. 

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Amit Banerji, our founder, chairman, and CEO on the morning of January 06 due to cardiac arrest," the company statement said. 

"Amit was a visionary leader who transformed the flexible workspace solution industry in India. His impact on the company, its people and the industry will be lasting, and he will be profoundly missed by his family, friends and partners. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this difficult time," Table Space said. 

Before founding Table Space in 2017, Banerji held the position of managing director for corporate real estate at Accenture, where he was responsible for strategising, planning, and overseeing operations for a multi-million-square-foot portfolio. -- PTI
