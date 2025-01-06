RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


SpaDeX docking postponed to January 9: ISRO

January 06, 2025  19:07
Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday said the docking experiment of SpaDeX satellites scheduled for January 7 is now postponed to January 9. 

In a post on X, the Bengaluru-based space agency said, "The SpaDeX docking scheduled on (January) 7th is now postponed to 9th. The docking process requires further validation through ground simulations based on an abort scenario identified today." 

India is set to become the fourth country in the world to have space docking technology, once the mission is accomplished. 

ISRO had successfully launched the ambitious Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission on December 30. 

The PSLV C60 rocket carrying two small satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), along with 24 payloads, had lifted off from the first launchpad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, and about 15 minutes after liftoff, the two small spacecraft weighing about 220 kg each were launched into a 475-km circular orbit as intended. 

According to ISRO, SpaDeX mission is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using two small spacecraft that was launched by PSLV. 

This technology is essential for India's space ambitions such as Indian on Moon, sample return from the Moon, the building and operation of Bharatiya Antariksh Station, etc. 

In-space docking technology is essential when multiple rocket launches are required to achieve common mission objectives. -- PTI
