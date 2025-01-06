RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Snowfall hits flight operations at Srinagar airport

January 06, 2025  09:44
Umar Ganie/Rediff.com
Umar Ganie/Rediff.com
Flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport were affected on Monday due to snowfall in the Kashmir valley, officials said.
 
"The snow clearance operation is in progress at the runway. All airlines have pushed their flights after 9:30 am," an Airports Authority of India official said.

The Kashmir valley received a fresh spell of snow on Sunday.

The airport's operations were hit by dense fog on Saturday and Sunday, leading to flight delays, diversions and cancellations. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TN guv walks out of assembly over National Anthem
LIVE! TN guv walks out of assembly over National Anthem

Prime accused in Chh'garh journalist murder case held
Prime accused in Chh'garh journalist murder case held

The accused, a contractor by profession, was absconding since the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar came to light on January 3, he said.

When Dr Singh Took On Congress Bosses
When Dr Singh Took On Congress Bosses

Many were hoping that with Vajpayee's NDA gone, there would be a return to the Congress normal.Nobody was prepared for the opposite.Sonia Gandhi was sceptical.This became the only issue over which Manmohan Singh took on his party bosses...

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau likely to resign: Report
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau likely to resign: Report

One source, who recently spoke with the Prime Minister, said Trudeau understands the importance of making an announcement ahead of the caucus meeting to avoid the belief that he was ousted by his MPs.

Prashant Kishor held from hunger strike site in Patna
Prashant Kishor held from hunger strike site in Patna

Police personnel removed him and his supporters from the protest site as they were holding the demonstration near a restricted area, and thus it was "illegal", a senior officer said.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances