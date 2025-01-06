RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Prashant Kishor released from jail: Police

January 06, 2025  20:54
Prashant Kishor
Prashant Kishor
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor was released from jail on Monday evening, hours after he was sent to judicial custody upon refusal of bail, the conditions of which were initially dubbed by him 'unreasonable'. 

It was not immediately known whether Kishor accepted the bail conditions imposed by a court here or whether the court revised its order. 

Senior lawyer Y V Giri, who is actively associated with Kishor's party, earlier said the bail was granted with an "unreasonable' condition that Kishor must give a written undertaking, which would have been tantamount to "admitting guilt'. 

Talking to PTI, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Awakash Kumar said, "Yes, Kishor has been granted bail by the competent court late in the evening. He has been released from the Beur Central jail."  

Earlier in the day, Kishor was arrested for his illegal fast unto death and sent to jail upon refusal to accept bail, granted by the court in Patna with conditions that he alleged were "unreasonable". 

The 47-year-old was last week booked for holding 'Aamaran anshan' (fast unto death) at Gandhi Maidan, in violation of a Patna high court order that forbids any such demonstration at a place other than Gardani Bagh locality in the city. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IIM Bengaluru student dies after falling off hostel bldg
LIVE! IIM Bengaluru student dies after falling off hostel bldg

C'garh: 8 jawans dead as Maoists blow up their vehicle
C'garh: 8 jawans dead as Maoists blow up their vehicle

Eight District Reserve Guards (DRG) jawans and a civilian driver were killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district when Naxals detonated an improvised explosive device targeting their vehicle. The incident occurred near Ambeli village while...

Explainer: What is HMPV and how does it spread?
Explainer: What is HMPV and how does it spread?

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that causes illnesses ranging from mild respiratory discomfort to severe complications. It spreads through respiratory droplets, similar to other respiratory viruses such as RSV and...

Report Card: Bumrah 10/10; Rohit 0/10
Report Card: Bumrah 10/10; Rohit 0/10

Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the lone bright spot with a record haul of 32 wickets.

No impact on India from dam, claims China
No impact on India from dam, claims China

China has reiterated its plan to build the world's largest dam over the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, near the Indian border. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has assured that the project, estimated to cost around USD 137 billion, will not...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances