One held for posting derogatory remarks on Malayalam actor Honey Rose





The arrested man was identified as Shaji, a 60-year-old hailing from nearby Panangadu.





The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the actress on Sunday night, the police said.





The Kochi Central police said an investigation is on to identify the rest of the accused.





The accused were booked under various sections of the BNS, including section 75 and section 67 of the IT Act.





BNS 75 deals with sexual harassment, and IT Act section 67 refers to punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.





The accused would be identified with the support of the cyber cell, and necessary action would be taken, police sources said.





The police action came a day after the actress put out a Facebook post accusing an individual of stalking her and making sexually inappropriate remarks, including through media platforms, which she claimed outraged her modesty.





A number of people posted offensive comments below the particular post, prompting Rose to approach the police.





In the FB post on Sunday morning, Rose wondered whether it was acceptable for someone to insult a woman based on their perceived superiority due to wealth.





However, she did not disclose the identity of the person she accused of stalking her. -- PTI

