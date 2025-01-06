RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Nitish's 'mistake' reply to Lalu's 'doors open' remark

January 06, 2025  13:58
image
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday ruled out the possibility of quitting the National Democratic Alliance, pointing out that his ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party went back a long way.

The Janata Dal-United supremo, who termed as a "mistake" his two short-lived alliances with the RJD-Congress combine, fondly recalled the backing he had always received from former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"It was respected Atal ji who made me a Union minister. He used to shower so much of affection on me. I never faced any difficulty in getting my proposals cleared," Kumar told reporters in Vaishali district, which he toured as part of the state-wide 'Pragati Yatra'.

The longest-serving chief minister of the state also recalled that it was Vajpayee's wish that "I become the CM" when the NDA first won assembly polls in Bihar in 2005.

"So, why would I not stay (with the BJP)? A couple of times the people in my party committed a mistake (by pressing for an alliance with the Congress-RJD combine). I rectified it both times," said the JD-U president.

Kumar was responding to queries about speculations in the political circles, triggered by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's equivocal stance on his projection as chief ministerial candidate in the assembly polls due in less than a year.

The speculations grew stronger after RJD president Lalu Prasad recently said he was keeping his "doors open" for arch-rival Kumar. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ahead of Delhi poll, Cong promises Rs 2,500 to women
LIVE! Ahead of Delhi poll, Cong promises Rs 2,500 to women

2 babies detected with HMPV virus in Bengaluru
2 babies detected with HMPV virus in Bengaluru

It is important to note that neither of the patients have any history of international travel, the ministry underlined.

Delhi poll: Cong promises Rs 2,500 to women
Delhi poll: Cong promises Rs 2,500 to women

The scheme would be rolled out on the lines of the model adopted by the Congress government in Karnataka.

Why Sensex And Nifty Are Falling
Why Sensex And Nifty Are Falling

'Retail investors have to stick to their asset allocation plans and continuously do portfolio reviews.'

High drama in TN assembly over national anthem row
High drama in TN assembly over national anthem row

Ravi He made fervent appeal to Chief Minister M K Stalin and Speaker M Appavu for singing the National Anthem but they "cussedly refused," the Governor's office alleged in a post on social media post 'X.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances