Nadella meets Modi, discusses AI

January 06, 2025  21:12
Microsoft chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. 

After the meeting Nadella tweeted, "Thank you, PM Narendra Modi for your leadership. Excited to build on our commitment to making India AI-first and work together on our continued expansion in the country to ensure every Indian benefits from this AI platform shift."

Modi tweeted, "It was indeed a delight to meet you, Satya Nadella! Glad to know about Microsoft's ambitious expansion and investment plans in India. It was also wonderful discussing various aspects of tech, innovation and AI in our meeting."
