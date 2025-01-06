RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Key accused in Chh'garh journalist murder case held

January 06, 2025  09:30
image
Suresh Chandrakar, the prime accused in the murder of a journalist in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, has been taken into custody by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Hyderabad, a police official said on Monday.
 
The accused, a contractor by profession, was absconding since the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar came to light on January 3, he said.
 
The SIT, which was constituted to conduct the probe into the case, rounded up Suresh Chandrakar from Hyderabad late Sunday night, the official said.
 
His brothers Ritesh Chandrakar and Dinesh Chandrakar and supervisor Mahendra Ramteke have already been arrested in the case, he said.
 
Mukesh Chandrakar (33), a freelance journalist, went missing on January 1. His body was found on January 3 in a septic tank on a property owned by Suresh Chandrakar at Chattanpara Basti in Bijapur town, police earlier said.
 
A news report highlighting alleged corruption in a road construction work in Bijapur, that was shown on NDTV on December 25, is being discussed as the motive behind Mukesh Chandrakar's murder. 

The said construction work was linked to contractor Suresh Chandrakar.
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma had claimed that Suresh Chandrakar was a Congress leader. 

The opposition party, however, claimed the accused joined the ruling BJP recently. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TN guv walks out of assembly over National Anthem
LIVE! TN guv walks out of assembly over National Anthem

Prime accused in Chh'garh journalist murder case held
Prime accused in Chh'garh journalist murder case held

The accused, a contractor by profession, was absconding since the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar came to light on January 3, he said.

When Dr Singh Took On Congress Bosses
When Dr Singh Took On Congress Bosses

Many were hoping that with Vajpayee's NDA gone, there would be a return to the Congress normal.Nobody was prepared for the opposite.Sonia Gandhi was sceptical.This became the only issue over which Manmohan Singh took on his party bosses...

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau likely to resign: Report
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau likely to resign: Report

One source, who recently spoke with the Prime Minister, said Trudeau understands the importance of making an announcement ahead of the caucus meeting to avoid the belief that he was ousted by his MPs.

Prashant Kishor held from hunger strike site in Patna
Prashant Kishor held from hunger strike site in Patna

Police personnel removed him and his supporters from the protest site as they were holding the demonstration near a restricted area, and thus it was "illegal", a senior officer said.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances