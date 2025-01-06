RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' costs Rs 75-80 cr, claims BJP

January 06, 2025  13:00
image
The BJP on Monday claimed that a CAG report raised 139 questions related to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's previous Flagstaff Road residence and "exposed his "black deeds".

No immediate reaction was available from AAP on the charges.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said the report of 2022 cited an expenditure of Rs 33.86 crore on the "Sheesh Mahal" but the actual cost was far higher.

"This report pertains to expenditure till 2022. There is no revelation on expenses of 2023 and 2024 and, according to our information, the real cost runs up to Rs 75-80 crore if the inventory of the items in the bungalow are included," he claimed.

The BJP has sharpened its attack on Kejriwal ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, alleging corruption related to the 6, Flagstaff Road, bungalow that he occupied as chief minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a jibe at Kejriwal, saying he built a "Sheesh Mahal" instead of paying attention to Delhi's public infrastructure.

Sachdeva charged, "The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has raised 139 questions and very minutely detailed the black deeds of Kejriwal."

He alleged that the bungalow was reconstructed without permission of the Delhi Urban Arts Commission and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
"What message did a chief minister give to Delhi by constructing the bungalow in an unauthorised manner?" he asked.

If the real cost of the bungalow is to be determined, the accounts of the public works and other departments have to be checked, Sachdeva said.

He also alleged that the public works department, instead of functioning as a government agency for construction of the bungalow, acted as a "private organisation" to please Kejriwal. -- PTI 
2 babies detected with HMPV virus in Bengaluru

It is important to note that neither of the patients have any history of international travel, the ministry underlined.

LIVE! Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' costs Rs 75-80 cr: BJP

High drama in TN assembly over national anthem row

Ravi He made fervent appeal to Chief Minister M K Stalin and Speaker M Appavu for singing the National Anthem but they "cussedly refused," the Governor's office alleged in a post on social media post 'X.'

New Orleans car attacker wore Meta smart glasses: FBI

The FBI further revealed that Jabbar was wearing a pair of Meta glasses when he conducted the attack on Bourbon Street but he did not activate the glasses to live stream his actions that day.

When Dr Singh Took On Congress Bosses

Many were hoping that with Vajpayee's NDA gone, there would be a return to the Congress normal.Nobody was prepared for the opposite.Sonia Gandhi was sceptical.This became the only issue over which Manmohan Singh took on his party bosses...

