Investors on edge as fin firm shuts Mumbai offices

January 06, 2025  22:52
File image
File image
Hundreds of investors on Monday protested after finding the office of an investment firm locked in Navi Mumbai amid allegations of a scam, the police said. 

Many investors claimed they had invested their life savings in the company's schemes which promised them substantial returns over a decade. 

Protests erupted when several investors found the company's offices in Dadar, Mumbai, and Bhayandar in Thane district locked. 

A showroom of the firm in Mira Bhayandar area was also found shut since morning. 

Navi Mumbai Police personnel reached the spot and dispersed the crowd. -- PTI
