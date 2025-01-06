IIM Bengaluru student dies after falling off hostel bldg





Several posts on 'X' weigh in on the possibility of the student dying of suicide due to discrimination.





Incidentally, the police told PTI on Monday that initial investigation points to an accidental fall.





They said suicide is unlikely as they could not find any suicide note. But All India OBC Students Association has asked for clarification from IIM-B.





"We demand @iimb_official to provide clarity on this critical issue. The institution lacks adequate mechanisms to address the concerns of marginalised communities, a matter we have repeatedly highlighted," said the organisation through its X page, @aiobcsa.





It has also tagged the Ministry of Education and Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan.





"We call upon @EduMinOfIndia to take immediate action to prevent student suicides and to strengthen institutional support systems for students from marginalised backgrounds," read the post.





Despite repeated attempts, PTI could not get through to the Director of IIM-B, Rishikesha T Krishnan for his comments.





Meanwhile, the police told PTI: "We are awaiting the post-mortem report, which will likely come in three days, to ascertain the cause of death." -- PTI

