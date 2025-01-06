RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Human remains found in refrigerator of abandoned house in Kerala

January 06, 2025  21:31
File image
File image
Human remains, including a skull and bones, were found inside an abandoned house near Chottanikkara in Ernakulam district on Monday, the police said.

The remains were found stored in a fridge within the house, which has reportedly remained unoccupied for two decades.

The property, situated on an expansive private estate, had been locked and neglected throughout this period.

The police launched an inspection of the house following a tip-off received at the Chottanikkara police station.

The discovery was made during their search of the premises.                 

The police said they have launched a detailed investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the case. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Canadian PM Trudeau steps down, hunt on for new leader
Canadian PM Trudeau steps down, hunt on for new leader

Trudeau said that he had spoken to the Liberal Party President to start looking for a new prime ministerial candidate.

LIVE! Investors on edge as fin firm shuts Mumbai offices
LIVE! Investors on edge as fin firm shuts Mumbai offices

India's HMPV cases rise to 5; govt says don't panic
India's HMPV cases rise to 5; govt says don't panic

It is important to note that neither of the patients have any history of international travel, the ministry underlined.

Nimisha's death order not ratified by Yemeni president
Nimisha's death order not ratified by Yemeni president

The capital punishment handed to Indian nurse Nimisha Priya by a Yemeni court has not been ratified by President Rashad al-Alimi, the West Asian nation's embassy said on Monday.

IIM-B student dies after falling off hostel building
IIM-B student dies after falling off hostel building

The death of a student at the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru (IIM-B), has sparked an online debate on caste-based discrimination. While the police investigation points to an accidental fall, several posts on 'X' speculate the...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances