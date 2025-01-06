RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


FIR against Maha man for threatening Eknath Shinde

January 06, 2025  10:33
Thane police have registered an FIR against a 26-year-old man for allegedly threatening to harm Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said on Monday. 
 
Search was on for the accused, identified as Hitesh Dhende, a resident of Varli Pada in Thane city, Sri Nagar police station's senior inspector Gulzarilal Fadtare told PTI.

The accused, in a social media post, used derogatory words against the deputy CM and threatened to kill him, the police said without elaborating. 
 Based on the complaint by an activist of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the police on Sunday registered the case against the man under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 133 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(1) (criminal intimidation) and 356 (2) (defamation), the official said.
 
A probe was on into the case. -- PTI
