Canadian PM Justin Trudeau resigns

January 06, 2025  22:12
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he will resign amid growing discontent with his leadership and recent turmoil, highlighted by the sudden departure of his finance minister, reports Associated Press. 

Trudeau acknowledged that it was clear he couldn't lead during the next elections due to internal conflicts, but he intends to remain in office until a new leader for the Liberal Party is selected. 

"I don't easily back down from a fight, especially one as significant as this for our party and the country. However, my commitment to the interests of Canadians and the health of our democracy is what truly matters to me," he stated. 

An official close to the situation revealed that Canada's parliament, originally scheduled to reconvene on January 27, will be suspended until March 24. This timeline allows for a leadership contest within the Liberal Party. 

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to share this information publicly. 

The three main opposition parties have indicated their plans to challenge the Liberal Party with a no-confidence vote when Parliament reconvenes, making a spring election to select a permanent replacement likely, AP reported.
