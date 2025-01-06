RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau likely to resign: Report

January 06, 2025  09:07
image
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation as Liberal Party leader amid growing dissent within his caucus, The Globe And Mail reported, citing sources.
 
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, emphasised that the exact timing of Trudeau's announcement remains uncertain. However, they anticipate it will occur before a crucial national caucus meeting on Wednesday.
 
One source, who recently spoke with the Prime Minister, said Trudeau understands the importance of making an announcement ahead of the caucus meeting to avoid the belief that he was ousted by his MPs.
 
The sources also said there is no clarity on how the Liberal Party's national executive plans to handle the leadership transition. 

It is uncertain whether Trudeau will step down immediately or continue serving as Prime Minister until a successor is chosen. 
 
The Liberal Party national executive, which decides on leadership issues, plans to meet this week, likely after the caucus session, The Globe And Mail reported.
 
Notably, Trudeau's Liberal caucus will meet on Wednesday as MPs increasingly call for him to resign. MPs are due to return to Ottawa on January 27 and the three main opposition parties all say they plan to bring down the government at the first opportunity, according to a report by Radio Canada.
 
Canada has experienced political turmoil in the recent months. 

Earlier on December 16, hours before the statement on Canada's economy, Former Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister  Chrystia Freeland announced her resignation from the Cabinet.
 
In the letter addressed to Trudeau, Freeland wrote, "It has been the honour of my life to serve in government, working for Canada and Canadians. We have accomplished a lot together. On Friday, you told me you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister and offered me another position in the Cabinet." -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Canadian PM Justin Trudeau likely to resign: Report
LIVE! Canadian PM Justin Trudeau likely to resign: Report

Golden Globes 2025: Kieran Culkin, Zoe Saldana Win
Golden Globes 2025: Kieran Culkin, Zoe Saldana Win

A quick look at the winners of the 82nd Annual Golden Globe awards.

'Retirement In Your Hands, But Playing For India Not'
'Retirement In Your Hands, But Playing For India Not'

'If the chairman of selectors believes in the future health of Indian cricket, he has the power to decide whether your career should end now, whether you get a few more matches, or one more series.'

Maha Kumbh: Cleric fears mass conversions of Muslims
Maha Kumbh: Cleric fears mass conversions of Muslims

Ahead of the Maha Kumbh, a senior cleric has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressing fears that mass conversions of Muslims will take place during the event, while other community leaders have flagged the...

Bidhuri sorry for remark on Priyanka, but invokes Lalu
Bidhuri sorry for remark on Priyanka, but invokes Lalu

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and party's candidate from Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri, has yet again courted controversy by allegedly saying that after victory in the Delhi assembly polls next month, he will develop smooth roads in the...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances