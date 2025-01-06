Atishi breaks down over BJP leader's remark against her

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi breaks down during a press conference over Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks targeting her.





Ramesh Bidhuri, who is BJP's candidate from the Kalkaji assembly constituency, sparked a controversy on Sunday by making a personal jibe at Atishi, claiming that "she changed her father."





During a public gathering in the national capital, Bidhuri remarked, "Atishi, who was once Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father."





"This Marlena (Atishi) became Singh. She changed her name. Arvind Kejriwal swore on his children not to align with the corrupt Congress. Marlena changed her father. This reflects the character of the Aam Aadmi Party," he further said.





Earlier, the former BJP MP sparked a controversy by claiming that after his victory in the upcoming Delhi polls, he would develop smooth roads in the constituency "just like Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks."